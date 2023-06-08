chicago news

Willie Wilson to hold gas and grocery giveaways on Saturday. Here's where you can go

By NBC Chicago Staff

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Businessman, philanthropist and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced that he will be holding a gas and grocery giveaway event on Saturday, with 13 gas stations and three grocery stores across Chicago participating.

Wilson has held numerous similar events in recent years, and said in a statement that this event is in response to a recent announcement from Saudi Arabia that oil production will be cut by one million barrels a day next month.

Individuals can go to any of the participating gas stations or grocery stores, with those participating in gas station giveaways receiving $50 in free gas.

Those participating in grocery giveaways will be issued a $25 grocery card that must be used the same day. Giveaways are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All gas station giveaways will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, with start times for each grocery store giveaway listed next to its location below.

Here are the participating gas stations and grocery stores in Saturday's giveaways:

Gas stations

  1. Citgo, 7601 South Jeffrey Boulevard
  2. BP, 7850 South King Drive
  3. Clark, 1400 East 87th Street
  4. Mobil, 850 East 63rd Street
  5. Amoco, 4402 West Roosevelt Road
  6. BP, 342 East 35th Street
  7. Mobil, 1201 West 87th Street
  8. Shell, 8649 South Ashland Avenue
  9. Super Save, 11100 South State Street
  10. Super Save, 48 East Garfield Boulevard
  11. Marathon, 340 South Sacramento Boulevard
  12. Citgo, 1745 West Foster Avenue
  13. BP, 3803 West Roosevelt Road

Grocery stores

  1. Pete's Produce, 1411 West 87th Street (8 a.m.)
  2. Pete's Produce, 1543 East 87th Street (8 a.m.)
  3. Shop & Save, 6312 North Nagle Avenue, (12 p.m.)

Wilson is scheduled to address the media outside Shop & Save at the start of the store's giveaway event at noon on Saturday.

