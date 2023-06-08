Willie Wilson to hold gas and grocery giveaways on Saturday. Here's where you can go

Businessman, philanthropist and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced that he will be holding a gas and grocery giveaway event on Saturday, with 13 gas stations and three grocery stores across Chicago participating.
Wilson has held numerous similar events in recent years, and said in a statement that this event is in response to a recent announcement from Saudi Arabia that oil production will be cut by one million barrels a day next month.
Individuals can go to any of the participating gas stations or grocery stores, with those participating in gas station giveaways receiving $50 in free gas.
Those participating in grocery giveaways will be issued a $25 grocery card that must be used the same day. Giveaways are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
All gas station giveaways will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, with start times for each grocery store giveaway listed next to its location below.
Here are the participating gas stations and grocery stores in Saturday's giveaways:
Gas stations
- Citgo, 7601 South Jeffrey Boulevard
- BP, 7850 South King Drive
- Clark, 1400 East 87th Street
- Mobil, 850 East 63rd Street
- Amoco, 4402 West Roosevelt Road
- BP, 342 East 35th Street
- Mobil, 1201 West 87th Street
- Shell, 8649 South Ashland Avenue
- Super Save, 11100 South State Street
- Super Save, 48 East Garfield Boulevard
- Marathon, 340 South Sacramento Boulevard
- Citgo, 1745 West Foster Avenue
- BP, 3803 West Roosevelt Road
Grocery stores
- Pete's Produce, 1411 West 87th Street (8 a.m.)
- Pete's Produce, 1543 East 87th Street (8 a.m.)
- Shop & Save, 6312 North Nagle Avenue, (12 p.m.)
Wilson is scheduled to address the media outside Shop & Save at the start of the store's giveaway event at noon on Saturday.