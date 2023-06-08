Willie Wilson to hold gas and grocery giveaways on Saturday. Here's where you can go

Businessman, philanthropist and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced that he will be holding a gas and grocery giveaway event on Saturday, with 13 gas stations and three grocery stores across Chicago participating.

Wilson has held numerous similar events in recent years, and said in a statement that this event is in response to a recent announcement from Saudi Arabia that oil production will be cut by one million barrels a day next month.

Individuals can go to any of the participating gas stations or grocery stores, with those participating in gas station giveaways receiving $50 in free gas.

Those participating in grocery giveaways will be issued a $25 grocery card that must be used the same day. Giveaways are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All gas station giveaways will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, with start times for each grocery store giveaway listed next to its location below.

Here are the participating gas stations and grocery stores in Saturday's giveaways:

Gas stations

Citgo, 7601 South Jeffrey Boulevard BP, 7850 South King Drive Clark, 1400 East 87th Street Mobil, 850 East 63rd Street Amoco, 4402 West Roosevelt Road BP, 342 East 35th Street Mobil, 1201 West 87th Street Shell, 8649 South Ashland Avenue Super Save, 11100 South State Street Super Save, 48 East Garfield Boulevard Marathon, 340 South Sacramento Boulevard Citgo, 1745 West Foster Avenue BP, 3803 West Roosevelt Road

Grocery stores

Pete's Produce, 1411 West 87th Street (8 a.m.) Pete's Produce, 1543 East 87th Street (8 a.m.) Shop & Save, 6312 North Nagle Avenue, (12 p.m.)

Wilson is scheduled to address the media outside Shop & Save at the start of the store's giveaway event at noon on Saturday.