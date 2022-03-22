Willie Wilson Gas Giveaway in Chicago to Continue Until $1M Is Spent

With gas prices rising across the country, Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is again donating free gas to residents Thursday - this time upping the amount from $200,000 to $1 million.
Wilson's second giveaway on Thursday comes after his first event led to major traffic jams near a number of Chicago gas stations last week.
In partnership with at least 46 gas stations from around the Chicago area, the businessman said he will offer drivers free gas until his $1 million is spent. Each vehicle will get up to $50 and participating gas stations will be lowering their prices during the event, which is set to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Wondering where you can go to fill up your tank for free?
Here's the full list of participating locations:
Chicago Locations
- Super Save - 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
- Citgo - 9115 S. Stony Island Ave.
- Marathon - 1839 E. 95th St.
- Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.
- Mobil - 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.
- Super Save - 9811 S. Halsted St.
- BP - 4359 N. Pulaski Rd.
- Marathon - 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.
- Falcon - 43 North Homan Ave.
- Super Save - 11100 S. State St.
- Citgo - 6700 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- BP - 7600 South Chicago Ave.
- BP - 3101 S. Michigan Ave.
- BP - 3955 N. Western Ave.
- BP - 4244 S. Wentworth Ave.
- Shell - 2477 S. Archer Ave.
- BP - 3047 S. Halsted Ave.
- Citgo - 501 W. 31st St.
- Amoco - 4401 W. Roosevelt Rd.
- BP - 342 E. 35th St.
- Shell - 6434 W. Archer Ave.
Suburban Locations
- Mobil - 1950 Green Bay Rd. - Evanston
- Super Save - 101 W. Madison - Maywood
- Falcon - 18280 S. Pulaski - Country Club Hills
- Falcon - 8702 S. Roberts Rd. - Hickory Hills
- Citgo - 13801 S. Halsted - Riverdale
- Exxon Mobil - 1421 E. Sibley Blvd. - Dolton
- BP - 15857 S. Halsted - Harvey
- BP - 11201 W. Cermak Rd. - Westchester
- Phillips - 9340 Irving Park Rd. - Schiller Park
- BP - 5201 W. Cermak Rd. - Cicero
- Amoco - 1700 N. Mannheim - Stone Park
- Mobil - 1101 N. La Grange Rd. - La Grange Park
- Mobil - 9401 W. Higgins - Rosemont
- Citgo - 15221 S. Halsted - Phoenix
- BP - 5548 W. 159th St. - Oak Forest
- Citgo - 11901 S. Marshfield - Calumet Park
- Shell - 11725 S. Pulaski - Alsip
- Shell - 2474 Thatcher - River Grove
- BP - 17th and Bataan - Broadview
- Thornton's - 147th and Dixie - Dixmoor
- Thornton's - 1125 25th Ave. - Bellwood
- Shell - 385 Sauk Trail - Park Forest
- Shell - 4555 N. Nagle - Harwood Heights