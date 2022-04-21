Willie Wilson Chicago Gas Giveaway: What to Know About Saturday's Event

Chicagoans can catch a break on filing up their tank this weekend with mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson set to giveaway $1 million in free gas to area residents.

Wilson's third gas giveaway will take place Saturday in Chicago and around several surrounding suburbs, including Dolton, Hillside, Cicero and more, according to a list of locations provided by the Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation.

Here's what we know so far:

When is the Gas Giveaway Taking Place?

According to Wilson’s Twitter page, the giveaway will start Saturday at 7 a.m. at 30 different gas stations around the city and suburbs.

Which Gas Stations Are Participating?

As things stand on Wednesday, there are 15 gas stations in the city of Chicago that are participating, along with 15 suburban stations.

Chicago Stations:

Amoco – 7201 N. Clark St.

Enter on Touhy, exit on Clark

BP – 7601 S. South Chicago

Enter and exit on South Chicago

BP – 101 N. Western Ave.

Enter on Western, exit on Washington

BP – 5201 W. Jackson Blvd.

Enter on Jackson, exit on Laramie

Citgo – 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Enter on Pulaski, exit on Grand

Clark – 1952 W. Garfield Blvd.

Enter on Garfield, exit on Damen

GoLo – 1958 W. 47th St.

Enter on 47th, exit on Damen

Marathon – 340 Sacramento Blvd.

Enter on Sacramento, exit on Van Buren

Mobil – 2801 S. Pulaski Rd.

Enter on Pulaski, exit on 28th

Shell – 5230 S. Western Ave.

Enter on Western, exit on Western

Super Save – 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Enter on 55th, exit on Wabash

Super Save – 6659 S. Halsted

Enter on Marquette, exit on Halsted

Super Save – 11100 S. State St.

Enter on State, exit on State

Mobil – 603 S. Independence Blvd.

Enter on Independence, exit on Harrison

The following was listed solely by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications:

Amoco – 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Enter on Kostner, exit on Roosevelt

The following location was listed solely by Wilson's team:

The RUOX – 7051 S. Western Ave.

Suburban Locations:

Berkeley – 5630 St. Charles Rd. (Shell)

Broadview – 1811 S. 17th Ave. (BP)

Burbank – 5149 W. 79th St. (BP)

Calumet Park – 11900 S. Marshfield Ave. (Citgo)

Cicero – 5800 E. Cermak Rd. (Mobil)

Country Club Hills – 18280 Crawford (Falcon)

Dolton – 667 E. Sibley (BP)

Evanston – 1950 Green Bay Rd. (Mobil)

Hillside – 4804 Butterfield Rd. (Shell)

Maywood – 101 W. Madison St. (Super Save)

Northlake – 300 E. North Ave. (Sav-A-Stop)

Oak Park – 6129 W. North Ave. (Shell)

Schiller Park – 9340 Irving Park Rd. (Phillips 66)

Tinley Park – 16701 Oak Park Ave. (BP)

University Park – 450 S. Cicero (BP)

Are There Any Traffic Guidelines or Restrictions?

Residents will be unable to line up prior to 7 a.m. for the giveaway.

While new rules have not yet been released for this weekend’s event, several suburbs and the city of Chicago implemented various rules and restrictions at previous giveaways, with motorists having to get stickers to indicate their spot in line in the city itself.

Police and other workers will be positioned to help direct traffic around the sites, OEMC noted.

How Long Will the Giveaway Last?

According to a release from OEMC, the giveaway at Chicago locations is expected to last about 4-5 hours and serve approximately 400 cars at each gas station.

Is This Part of Chicago's Proposed Free Gas Card Program?

Wilson's gas giveaway unrelated.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last month a proposed "Chicago Moves" initiative, which would will issue up to 50,000 pre-loaded gas cards worth $150 each, which will be distributed to residents through a lottery system, Lightfoot said in a press conference.

The plan passed a committee meeting Wednesday and is one step closer to becoming reality. If given the go-ahead by the full City Council on April 27, Chicago residents next week can start applying for the cards.

Who is Willie Wilson?

Wilson, a well-known businessman and philanthropist that has previously run for elected office in numerous elections, jumped into the 2023 Chicago mayoral race on April 11 with a $5 million contribution to himself and a burst of goodwill generated by his gas giveaways.

It will be the third time Wilson has given away gas in recent weeks. He twice held gas giveaways in March, including $1 million worth through about 50 stations in and around the city.

Three years ago, Wilson won 13 of 18 Black wards, finishing fourth overall with 10.6 percent of the vote. In the runoff, Lori Lightfoot won all of those wards — and all 50 wards citywide —after Wilson endorsed her over County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

