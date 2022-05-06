2022 Illinois State Fair: Tickets Go on Sale Saturday for Willie Nelson's Headlining Show

Willie Nelson and Family will head to the 2022 Illinois State Fair for an Aug. 16 performance.

With a seven-decade-long career, the country artist has created numerous top-charting albums, including “Shotgun Willie,” “Stardust” and “God’s Problem Child.” Most recently, Nelson released “A Beautiful Time.”

“Willie Nelson and Family is a great addition to an already amazing grandstand lineup,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said. “Fairgoers can sing along with classics like ‘Always on my Mind’ to hits from his most recent album ‘First Rose of Spring.’ This truly is a concert that will have something for every generation.”

While Nelson is known for his music, he also is an actor, activist and author. He will hit the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage alongside alternative country singer and opener Elle King.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With the fair spanning Aug. 11-21, a number of additional headliners have been announced. Demi Lovato, Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn, TLC, Shaggy, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Chapel Hart, Disturbed, Nita Strauss and Sammy Hagar and The Circle are all set for shows.

Tickets for Nelson’s performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday on Ticketmaster. Tickets for the other artists are available now here.