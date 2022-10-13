Willie Harris Fit for White Sox Because They ‘Got Swag; I Got Swag'

Willie Harris says he's 'got swag' to match Sox as manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willie Harris said the White Sox have not reached out to him yet about their managerial opening, but he seems pretty sure of why they should.

“Those boys got swag,” Harris told NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien on the White Sox Talk Podcast this week. “I got plenty of swag.”

The White Sox managerial search is in full swing after Tony La Russa stepped down due to health-related issues. They reportedly interviewed Astros bench coach Joe Espada Wednesday and have contacted Braves third base coach Ron Washington.

Harris, who’s spent the past two seasons as Cubs third base coach, is a familiar name in these circles. He was on the White Sox’ 2005 championship team, managed in their farm system from 2016-17 and interviewed for the job in 2020 that went to La Russa.

He called that 2020 opportunity a “great” experience, even though he was realistic with himself and his chances to land the job with La Russa, a Hall of Famer, also in the mix.

This time around, he says he's a good fit.

“Those boys got charisma,” Harris said of the Sox. “I got plenty of that, too. Those boys like to have fun. Oh, wow, that's me in a nut [shell].

“But I will hold them accountable. Let those guys go out and play, you know? And that's what I'm all about. I'm all about having a good time, having fun, but also understanding and knowing we got to win this ballgame, we are here to win the ballgame.”

Harris has said on more than one occasion his goal is to manage in the big leagues, telling Garfien that’s the case whether it’s with the Sox or otherwise. There is a sense of comfort for him on the South Side, with the organization that he spent a bulk of his playing career.

And for what it's worth, he's received endorsements from Cubs manager David Ross and starter Marcus Stroman — who called him "perfect” for the White Sox opening.

“I would feel really comfortable on that side of town with Jerry Reinsdorf and Kenny Williams, Rick Hahn, Chris Getz,” Harris said. “I know all of those guys. They know me. They know what I'm about."

Comfortable enough that he feels he could hit the ground running with his own approach.

"We already know they can hit. If we can keep them healthy, they can hit," Harris said. "We already know they can pitch. If we can keep them healthy, they can pitch. And that really goes for any team, right? If you can keep everyone healthy, you know what you have.

"Those guys are at the highest level. They’re studs. Let them know that they’re studs. Encourage them, push them. They want the truth told. They want to be pushed. They don't want the little slap on the hand. That's not what they want. So, give them what they want and give them what they need and let them go out and perform."

Whether the Sox reach out remains to be seen, but Harris remains hopeful.

“They have their plans on how they want to do things,” he said. “So, all I can do is sit back and wait and be patient and hope something comes up.

“If not, I’m the third base coach for the Cubbies. That’s not a bad gig.”

