Get your glasses ready (yes, you will absolutely need them) -- a total eclipse will travel across the country on April 8, and it will be partly visible from Chicago and Illinois.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will be visible across North America on April 8, with totality lasting at least three minutes in part of the Midwest. And while totality won’t be entirely visible in the Chicago area, we’ll come very close, with an estimated 95% coverage of the sun.

When will you be able to catch a glimpse of it, and what path will it travel?

Here's a breakdown.

When does the total eclipse begin?

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 8, the eclipse enter the country and begin moving into Southwest Texas. By 1:30 p.m., it will move into the Dallas area, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

"It's going to move slowly to begin with, and the shadow will pick up some forward speed," Jeanes said.

Where is the "path of totality?"

The eclipse's "path of totality" will start in Southwest Texas and move northeast.

The path of totality includes the southern tip of Illinois, central and southern Indiana and Indianapolis. From there, it will race across Cleveland, Ohio; Buffalo, New York and into Maine.

Will it be visible from Chicago?

According to Jeanes, the eclipse will be "visible in some way from across the country."

From Chicago, parts of it will begin at 12:51 p.m., Jeanes said. The peak time to see it here will be around 2:07 p.m., Jeanes added.

By 3:22 p.m., it will move out of the area.

Will I need glasses?

Yes.

"You must have glasses from Chicago, or you can make a pin hole box to view it," Jeanes said. That's because it's not safe to look at from a vantage point outside the path of totality.

"We cannot look at the sun when not its the total eclipse," Jeanes stressed.

An article from Travel + Leisure magazine agrees, citing the American Astronomical Society.

"The American Astronomical Society recommends you wear solar eclipse glasses at all times while viewing a solar eclipse," the article said. "If you are not in the path of totality, you will only ever see the partial eclipse, so it's crucial you keep your eclipse sunglasses on at all times to avoid eye damage."

When's the next time a total eclipse will occur?

The next total solar eclipse in the United States is set to place Aug. 12, 2045.

The next total solar eclipse with Chicago in a path of totality isn't until Aug. 4, 2111, Jeanes said.