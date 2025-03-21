Will Sunday's Shamrock Shuffle race be a washout? Rainy Chicago weather on the way

Runners and walkers planning to hit the pavement for Chicago's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Sunday may want to take a green poncho.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the forecast for Sunday's race, set to begin at 8:30 a.m., will see cloudy skies and the chance for showers.

Temperatures around the start of the race will be around 35 degrees, Roman added.

Map: See the Shamrock Shuffle course route

By around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. more scattered showers were expected to arrive, Roman said, with on-and-off rain showers continuing throughout the day.

Street closures for the race have already started to take shape. Rolling street closures within Grant Park began March 17, and continue through March 24. Additionally, Grant Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on March 22 until approximately 3 p.m. on March 23. A full list of street closures for the race can be found here.

Shakeout runs, cheer zones and parties to celebrate Shamrock Shuffle weekend

Leading up into the weekend, Friday was also expected to see rain, Roman said, with scattered showers expected to move in after 7 p.m. Friday, though warmer, with highs in the 50s to near 60, will also see strong winds, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest wind gusts can be expected between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"Secure loose objects outdoors, use extra caution when driving in open and exposed areas, especially on west to east roads in a high profile vehicle," the NWS said.

Yet another windy day today, with gusts up to 40-45 mph from the southwest from late this morning until around sunset. Secure loose objects outdoors & use extra caution when driving in open & exposed areas, especially on west to east roads in a high profile vehicle. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ERRnYmchIk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 21, 2025

Saturday was expected to be cooler, and breezy, Roman said, with highs in the 30s and 40s.