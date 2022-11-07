Will Mail Be Delivered on Election Day? Here's What the US Postal Service Says

While some government buildings and schools will be closed on Election Day, one key service won't be disrupted: mail delivery.

Election Day isn't a federal holiday, meaning federal offices and entities, such as the U.S. Postal Service, will be open for regular business hours, and operations will take place as usual.

On the USPS official calendar, only Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, are listed as the remaining official holidays for 2022.

While not recognized as one federally, Election Day is a holiday in Illinois and 10 other states. As a result, state offices, including the Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facilities, will be closed.

Head here for more information about what's open and what's closed on Election Day.