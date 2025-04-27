Cicadas Illinois

Will Illinois see cicadas during the summer 2025 season?

Summer 2024 was one of the most cicada-infested summers Illinois had ever seen, will the bugs be back for another year?

By Staff

Cicada
(Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Summer 2024 was one of the most cicada-infested summers Illinois had ever seen.

So will the bugs be back this year?

For Illinois, the answer is probably not. But Indiana and other parts of the Midwest may not be so lucky.

An interactive map created the University of Connecticut shows where Brood XIV, the second-largest periodical cicada brood, will show up this summer.

The cicada symbols on the map represent where the insects are verified, while the red hollowed out circles represent areas where the insects are verified to be absent.

The map anticipates the cicadas to have a presence in southern Indiana, around the Hoosier National Forest and the border of Kentucky.

It shows a presence in states like Kentucky, Ohio and Missouri as well as several others around the eastern and southeastern parts of the country.

The map also provides context on the history of the insects and will show their past range and more information.

Check out the map to see more areas that could be affected.

This article tagged under:

