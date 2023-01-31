Will He or Won't He? Forecasts Emerge Ahead of Woodstock Willie's Groundhog Day Shadow Check

The last few days have certainly felt more winterlike in the Chicago area, with frigid temperatures and several different snowfalls, but the area’s yearly barometer of spring’s arrival is ready to make his prediction.

Dating back to the 1990’s, suburban Woodstock has been the home base of “Woodstock Willie,” a groundhog that took up residence in the town following the filming of the Bill Murray hit “Groundhog Day.”

Just like his cousin Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, Willie will be rousted from his tree trunk home on Thursday morning, with hundreds expected to see whether or not he’ll see his shadow.

According to tradition, if he sees his shadow, then the Chicago area will see six more weeks of winter, which coincides with the spring equinox on March 21.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

If he does not, then an early spring will be in the offing.

There’s no word on how accurate Willie’s predictions are, but the NBC 5 Storm Team is weighing in with their own predictions on how the day will play out.

According to forecast models, partly sunny skies are expected Thursday morning, and if that forecast comes to pass, then it’ll be six weeks before winter loosens its grip on the region.

Fortunately, warmer temperatures are also in the forecast after a few days of well-below-average cold.

Regardless, there will be plenty of activities to keep residents busy during the Groundhog Day festivities, including tours of some of the sites where the iconic movie was filmed, a themed breakfast, and more.

More information can be found on the town’s website.