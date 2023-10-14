Landlord questioned after 8-year-old killed in stabbing, woman injured: Will County Sheriff

A Plainfield Township landlord was being questioned by detectives on Saturday evening following a stabbing in which an 8-year-old boy was killed and a second person was injured, according to authorities.

At around 11:38 a.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 16200 block of South Lincoln Highway near Lily Cache Road regarding a stabbing, the sheriff's office said in a news release. A 32-year-old woman dialed 911 after her landlord attacked her with a knife, prompting her to run into the bathroom, according to police.

Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Plainfield Police Department arrived at the scene, where they located the suspect, a 71-year-old man, on the ground near the home's driveway, police stated. The man had sustained a laceration to his forehead and was taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement entered the home, where they found the woman and an 8-year-old boy, who had both been stabbed in the chest, torso and upper extremities, authorities said. The 32-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition, while the 8-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital and initially listed in critical condition. Both victims had been stabbed more than a dozen times, law enforcement stated.

The boy was later pronounced dead from his injuries, the sheriff's office said. He has yet to be identified by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The suspect was treated and released from the hospital, at which point he was taken to the Will County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex for questioning by detectives, police said. As of Saturday evening, no criminal charges had been filed, officials said, saying the investigation into the incident will likely continue into Sunday.

A potential motive remains unknown.