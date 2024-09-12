Will County seeks feedback on unsafe areas for biking, jogging and walking

Will County officials are asking for community feedback to create an action plan regarding unsafe roads.
Officials want to know personal experiences where people who work or travel in Will County don’t feel safe walking, biking or driving, the Daily Southtown reported.
Residents can identify a hotspot location by dropping a pin on a hotspot map, which can be found here.
