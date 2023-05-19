Wildfire Smoke Creates Hazy Conditions Across Chicago Area on Friday

Much of the Chicago area saw hazy conditions behind earlier rain showers on Friday, due to wildfire smoke originating from Alberta, Canada that has traveled southeast.
In addition to hazy skies and smells of smoke, air quality was also affected in the area.
Wildfire smoke affected much of Illinois as well on Friday, with Bloomington and Peoria both seeing reduced visibility and poor air quality readings.
While skies are expected to clear over the weekend, additional wildfire smoke could affect the area early next week, as mid-summer like temperatures are possible early next week.
Though much of the Chicago area saw rainfall on Friday, conditions are expected to remain dry for all of next week, and potentially through Memorial Day weekend.