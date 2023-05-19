Wildfire Smoke Creates Hazy Conditions Across Chicago Area on Friday

Much of the Chicago area saw hazy conditions behind earlier rain showers on Friday, due to wildfire smoke originating from Alberta, Canada that has traveled southeast.

In addition to hazy skies and smells of smoke, air quality was also affected in the area.

Wildfire smoke from Canada will stream through our area today behind the rain showers, reducing visibility and leading to a burning smell outdoors. Consider limiting outdoor activities if you have respiratory problems. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ohECimSctm — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 19, 2023

Wildfire smoke affected much of Illinois as well on Friday, with Bloomington and Peoria both seeing reduced visibility and poor air quality readings.

3:15 pm -- The @ILEPA reports that the air quality in Peoria has reached the unhealthy category, due to the smoke. People that have respiratory issues or other sensitivities should avoid strenuous outdoor exertion the next few hours. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/VqIyBu6xWv — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 19, 2023

1:15 pm -- Visibility of 4 to 6 miles will occur for a few hours following passage of a cold front, along with a smoky smell to the air. This should begin shortly in the Bloomington and Springfield areas. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/0uC2zwq7m1 — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 19, 2023

While skies are expected to clear over the weekend, additional wildfire smoke could affect the area early next week, as mid-summer like temperatures are possible early next week.

Dry conditions are expected this weekend into much of next week. With a gradual warming trend over the next few days, conditions by mid-week will be more like July than late May. Additional smoke from active wildfires in Canada may spread over the area again beginning Monday. pic.twitter.com/NolM7twBMn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 19, 2023

Though much of the Chicago area saw rainfall on Friday, conditions are expected to remain dry for all of next week, and potentially through Memorial Day weekend.