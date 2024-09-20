Kenosha County

Wild dashcam video shows police chase with limousine in Kenosha County

An officer in Pleasant Prairie spotted a limo that was traveling well below the speed limit and tried to pull the vehicle over for a registration violation

A Wisconsin man was arrested after leading police on a rather unusual pursuit, a chase involving a limousine, in Kenosha County.

On Sept. 16, an officer in Pleasant Prairie spotted a limo that was traveling well below the speed limit and tried to pull the vehicle over for a registration violation, authorities said. The driver, however, sped away.

After a brief but erratic pursuit, the limo crashed in a wooden area and the suspect took off on foot. A police K-9 eventually located the driver hiding in the woods and proceeded to bite him, authorities said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then transported to the Kenosha County Jail.

He had multiple outstanding warrants, police stated.

