Wife of Southern Illinois judge arrested for his murder

The wife of an Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge who was fatally shot outside his home last week has been arrested and charged with his murder, according to Illinois State Police.

Megan S. Valentine of downstate Albion, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Judge Michael J. Valentine, officials said.

Valentine also faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, according to authorities.

Police said officers with the Edwards County Sheriff's Office responded to a call just before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 1100 block of County Road in Albion.

Upon arrival, an ECSO deputy discovered Michael Valentine lying unresponsive outside of the residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Megan Valentine was taken into custody at the scene and was officially charged in her husband's killing on Thursday, Nov. 7. Valentine is currently being held at the White County Jail.

The Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court issued the following statement:

"On behalf of all of the judges of the Second Judicial Circuit, we are shocked and deeply

saddened by the tragic passing of our colleague and friend, Edwards County Resident

Judge Michael J. Valentine.

Judge Valentine was elected to serve as Circuit Judge in 2016 and then retained by the

voters of the Second Circuit in 2022. Having formerly served as Edwards County State's

Attorney, he brought to the bench experience in law and a commitment to public service.

Judge Valentine was a distinguished jurist who was determined in the pursuit of justice

and his compassion and conduct earned him the confidence and respect of the people

who appeared before him. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with

his family at this difficult time."

There was no further information available.