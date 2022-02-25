Wiener's Circle Sign, City Hall Lights and More: Chicago Shows Support for Ukraine

Chicagoans are rallying in support of Ukraine, many calling for peace amid attacks by Russia this week that have already led to several deaths.

From rallies to signs to messages to lights in the colors of the Ukrainian flags, many in the city say they "stand with Ukraine."

The city's popular Wiener's Circle, known for posting politically-charged or snarky messages on its sign, took a break from the jokes to post a message of solidarity.

"Peace in Ukraine," the hot dog chain wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of its sign, which read "We stand with Ukraine."

Мир в Україні

Peace in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/k1KPzbBGAv — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) February 24, 2022

Chicago's City Hall overnight lit up with colors of blue and yellow, representing the Ukrainian flag.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Thursday that she wants "the people of Ukraine, Chicago's Ukrainian community and their loved ones at home to know that they are not alone in the fight for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Today, I want the people of Ukraine, Chicago’s Ukrainian community and their loved ones at home to know that they are not alone in the fight for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) February 24, 2022

In Chicago's Ukrainian village Thursday, dozens gathered to call for peace. On Friday, dozens of vehicles gathered at St. Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church to begin a motor rally through Chicago's Northwest Side in solidarity with Ukrainian citizens.

Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags 🇺🇦proudly displayed on dozens of vehicles at St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Parishioners, Ukrainian Americans and other supporters embarking on motor rally through Chicago’s northwest side in solidarity with Ukrainian citizens. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/lWUAanqM4R — Jen DeSalvo (@trafficjamjen) February 25, 2022

Students from St Nicholas School in #Chicago going to church at St Nicholas Cathedral to Pray for Ukraine this morning. #PrayForUkraine #PrayForPeace #PrayingForUkraine pic.twitter.com/vk2zbvrqsk — GeorgeMycykNBC (@GeorgeMycykNBC) February 24, 2022

Russian forces are closing in on Kyiv as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second day.

The invasion that began by air early Thursday was quickly followed by a ground assault from the north, east and south in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

World leaders have made it clear that that a military intervention in Ukraine is off the books, so most countries on Friday were throwing ever more punishment at Moscow — from financial to sporting sanctions — in the hopes that it stops Putin from unleashing a major war in Europe.

