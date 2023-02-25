Widespread Rains, Heavy Winds Likely For Chicago Area On Monday

While the Chicago area is getting the pleasant side of a small taste of spring this weekend, a peak at the other side of spring is quickly approaching.

Although temperatures are forecasted to be in the 50s for much of Monday, a robust system bringing gusty winds, heavy rainfall and potential for thunderstorms is likely to impact the Chicago area for much of the day.

According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, widespread rainfall with periods of heavy rain are likely to begin on Sunday night, with similar conditions carrying through into the early hours of Monday morning.

The periods of heavy rain could produce a threat of localized flooding, with this risk most likely for northern parts of the area.

For southern Will County, Kankakee County and other counties south of the Chicago metropolitan area, a threat of thunderstorms is expected from Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to the NWS, the possibility of a severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

A robust storm system will impact the area beginning Sunday night and continue into Monday. Widespread rain will become heavy at times with thunderstorms and strong winds also in store. Stay up to date on the forecast for the latest on this storm. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Jg6Nqa58Ql — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 25, 2023

Going into Monday night, a threat of gusty winds is expected throughout much of northern Illinois, with westerly winds possibly approaching 40 miles per hour.

Current forecasts suggest the wind and rain will be a one-day event, with skies expected to be clear for Election Day on Tuesday.