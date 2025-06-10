Air travel

Wi-Fi service interrupted on some United Airlines flights. Here's why

Starlink is currently equipped on around two dozen regional aircraft for United Airlines.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two United Airlines Boeing 737s are parked at the gate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., July 7, 2022.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Starlink has been shut down on regional aircraft operated by United Airlines due to issues with "static interference," according to the airline.

The internet provider has services equipped on approximately two dozen regional aircraft, with the airline saying the operation of the Wi-Fi system has led to static interference during flights.

The interruption does not affect the safety of the aircraft, which remain in operation with the Wi-Fi turned off.

According to United Airlines, issues with static interference have previously been encountered with new Wi-Fi technology due to the number of antennas on modern airplanes.

The airline remains on track to have Starlink equipped on their full two-cabin regional fleet by the end of 2025.

There was no further information available.

