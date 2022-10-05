Why You Could Hear Naperville's Warning Sirens Go Off Next Week

Chicago-area residents are accustomed to hearing severe weather sirens on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., but residents of one large suburb may hear some more next week.

Naperville officials announced the city's outdoor sirens will be undergoing annual maintenance beginning Monday, Oct. 10.

According to city officials, each of the sirens will be activated individually between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout next week. Residents should not be alarmed if the sirens sound during periods of calm weather.

Maintenance is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 14.