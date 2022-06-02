Why Will Fuller Would Make Sense for Bears as Low-Risk, High-Reward Signing

Why Fuller would be low-risk, high-reward signing for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' receiving corps has received a lot of criticism this offseason. Darnell Mooney returns and will be Justin Fields' top option while Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Tajae Sharpe, and Dante Pettis compete for the No. 2-4 roles.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have said they will continue to look to upgrade the roster in any way possible. While it's unlikely the Bears will add the rehabbing Odell Beckham Jr. or aging Julio Jones, there is another option on the free-agent market that makes a lot of sense for the Bears.

Will Fuller V.

The Notre Dame product has had an injury-plagued career but has been one of the most effective deep threats in the NFL over the past five seasons when on the field.

The Bears are installing a quarterback-friendly scheme around Fields' strengths, and pushing the ball down the field will be a big focus of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's attack.

"I would say, man, he throws a good deep ball," Eberflus said of Fields after the Bears' fourth OTA practice. "I would say that. I'm excited about that. You can see it in the 7-on-7s and 11s-on-11s. We're going to take our shots downfield. Man, he does a nice job doing that."

With Mooney locked in as the No. 1 receiver, the Bears need a pure vertical threat who can take the top off a defense and allow Mooney to operate in the middle of the field to create run-after-the-catch scenarios.

Last season, Fuller, 28, played just two games with the Miami Dolphins due to a broken finger.

Entering last season, Fuller was the only receiver in the NFL with at least 20 touchdowns (22) on less than 250 targets (241). On top of that, Fuller was one of five receivers to record at least one catch of 50 yards in each season since 2016, with Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, Brandin Cooks, and Robby Anderson being the others. Cooper Kupp has recorded at least one catch of 50 or more yards in every season since 2017.

Fuller has an average depth of target of 15.0 yards in his career and averages almost 5 yards after the catch per reception. He's a field-stretching vertical threat who can open up the rest of the field for Mooney, Cole Kmet, and the rest of the Bears' receivers.

The biggest issue with Fuller is his lengthy injury history. In his career, Fuller has missed 35.3 percent of his possible games. In a 17-game season, that averages out to about six games missed.

But for a Bears team in need of another proven receiver, Fuller would be a good low-risk, high-reward option. We have seen him thrive as a deep threat for Deshaun Watson in Houston, and he'll likely be searching for a one-year, prove-it contract that would fit with the Bears' plans for 2022.

If the Bears truly plan on attacking deep this season, they might as well take a gamble on Fuller's ceiling.

