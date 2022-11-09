Why White Sox' Garrett Crochet Might Slot in ‘Hybrid' Role in 2023

Why Crochet may slot in ‘hybrid’ role for ’23 White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox envision Garrett Crochet playing a key role on their 2023 pitching staff as he’s set to return from a major injury.

“It might have to be some sort of hybrid or something where you get a certain number of starts under his belt,” general manager Rick Hahn said at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas this week.

“And then, because you don't want to put too much of a load on him, you then transfer him to the bullpen.”

Crochet was set to be a big part of the 2022 White Sox bullpen as a hard-throwing lefty who can pitch multiple innings. He hurt his elbow in spring training, an injury that required season-ending Tommy John surgery.

He’s about seven months into his rehab, and his progress “is coming along exactly how we would hope,” Hahn said.

Between never being stretched out professionally and the injury, the White Sox will obviously monitor Crochet’s innings in 2023.



But there’s a lot riding on next season as new manager Pedro Grifol takes over following a disappointing 2022, and Crochet is expected to be a big part of the Sox’ plans.

Crochet made his big-league debut shortly after the White Sox drafted him in the first round in 2020 and didn’t allow a run in five appearances (six innings).

He made 54 relief appearances in 2021 and posted a 2.82 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

With his arsenal and what he’s already shown, he’s someone the Sox have always believed has the potential to be an impactful big-league starting pitcher.

“We’ve talked about at the time we drafted him about viewing him potentially as a long-term starter,” Hahn said. “I know Garrett remains interested in exploring that.

“Right now, he's still in the rehab program. It's still a matter of finishing off the first 11, 12 months of that. But there's still the possibility of him perhaps starting at some point and growing into that role, too, in the coming years.”

Hahn said they’ll sit down with Crochet when they get to Arizona in spring training to begin mapping out his role.

“When we get to Glendale, we'll sit down and see where he's at and have a program in place for what we're hoping to accomplish,” Hahn said. “He's doing well, and like I said, the starting option remains for him long term.”

Contributing from Las Vegas: Gordon Wittenmyer

