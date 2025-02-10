Why was Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift has been a consistent presence at Kanas City Chiefs games this season to cheer on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

And Super Bowl LIX was no exception.

This time, she didn't receive the friendliest welcome. The 14-time Grammy winner was booed when she was shown on the video board at Caesars Superdome during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift, who was shown after actor Paul Rudd, was seated in her luxury suite next to Ice Spice when she appeared on screen. As the crowd booed, she gave a side-eye look before laughing.

Her presence, and the occasional screen time it commands during game broadcasts, has angered some football fans.

Swift attended nine Kansas City games this season, with the Chiefs winning them all, and was in attendance last year as the Chiefs became Super Bowl champions for the second year in a row.