Why Velus Jones Jr. Will Be Bears' Offensive X-Factor in 2022

Rebuilding Blocks: Why Jones will be Bears' offensive X-factor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's note: In the lead-up to training camp, NBC Sports Chicago will be breaking down eight players who can use the 2022 season to cement themselves as an integral piece of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus rebuild. This is Part Three of the Rebuilding Blocks series. Read Part One and Part Two here.

Thirteen wide receivers heard their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft before Velus Jones Jr. had his moment in the third round.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But don't mistake that for the idea that the Tennessee product, by way of USC, isn't ready to contribute for a Bears offense that desperately needs some pop this fall.

Quite the opposite. The Bears expect their third-round pick to be an essential piece of coordinator Luke Getsy's offense.

“He can handle this league, you can see that already,” Getsy said of Jones during OTAs. “Then, the speed just jumped at you on the tape. When that guy gets the ball in his hands, he looks like 4.3 on the field. Not many guys can do that, and I think that is what stood out about this guy. He has a chance to score every time he touches the ball.”

Jones, 25, didn't find a consistent collegiate role until his sixth season. That's unusual. It's even more uncommon for a sixth-year player to appeal to NFL franchises. But Jones' versatility, speed, and low-tread tires (120 career receptions) appealed to several teams who envisioned adding a jack-of-all-trades to their offense. Someone who can break a game open in the return game or turn a 5-yard screen pass into a 60-yard gain.

It's the 4.31 speed, his age, and dual-phase ability that have the Bears believing Jones can carve out a spot and thrive in Chicago.

“I think he has hunger,” wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said during OTAs. “And you hit the nail right on the head: he has maturity. He already has his Master’s degree. So, he’s a smart guy, mature beyond his years, takes his job very seriously. He’s in the meetings taking really good notes. He brought his own little whiteboard, erase board. He’s taking notes and erasing, and he’s drawing plays. So, he takes his job very seriously.

“We’ve thrown him into the fire pretty quick, put him at two positions immediately. Get him to learn it now. Because we want him to learn the whole concept. But specifically, a couple of positions to get him going, so whenever he can … the more he can do, the more obviously he’ll have a chance to play. So, we’re going to throw it all at him and see what he soaks in, and hopefully, he’ll get out there and make some plays for us.”

The 2022 Bears roster doesn't contain a wide array of playmakers for Justin Fields to get the ball to.

Darnell Mooney could be headed for a breakout season as the Bears' No. 1 receiver. Tight end Cole Kmet could bounce back in Getsy's wide-zone scheme. But the Bears need someone else to emerge as a legitimate threat that defenses must respect.

That's where the Bears hope Jones fits in. His teammates have already seen what he's capable of with the ball in his hands.

"One guy, Velus, man. When he gets the ball, y'all are going to see," Mooney said after the Bears' first mandatory minicamp practice. "He can fly. He can be a playmaker for sure for us."

The 4.31 Jones ran at the NFL Scouting Combine and the 21.75 mph he was clocked at during the Senior Bowl illustrate what Mooney and others have seen during the offseason program. That speed can take the top off a defense, and Jones' acceleration off the line should allow him to see a good amount of free releases.

While Jones still has to refine his route-running, his speed and versatility can give the Bears' offense a boost this season.

New head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles elected to use their first two draft picks on defense, delaying the chance to get Fields a much-needed offensive weapon.

They waited and made Jones the first offensive selection of their tenure. They are relying on him to be a big-play threat during his rookie season, hoping he can develop into a more well-rounded weapon down the line.

In a season that will focus on Fields' development, the Bears need someone not named Mooney to become a reliable option in the passing game. There's a belief Jones can add the juice the unit desperately needs.

The Bears' offensive cupboard is close to empty as Ebeflus and Poles begin their rebuild. Jones can join Mooney, and potentially Kmet, as a long-term solution to Chicago's offensive ails with a solid rookie season.

But if the route-running proves an issue and Jones spends his rookie season only flashing as a gadget player/return man, the Bears will have to focus even more assets on improving their arsenal next offseason.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.