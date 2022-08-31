Why Thomas Graham Believes He Can Make Bears 53-Man Roster Soon

Why Thomas Graham believes he can make active roster soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Thomas Graham went from a potential starter on the Bears defense, to sidelined with a hamstring injury, to missing practically all of camp, to waived on Tuesday afternoon. Despite the downward trajectory all summer, which culminated in getting cut, Graham didn’t fret. He spoke with his agent about what teams may have interest in picking him up, then weighed his options if a team didn’t claim him on waivers. Should he sign with the Bears practice squad? Or try to link up with another team to try to work his way up another depth chart?

Ultimately, Graham went unclaimed, and decided to stay in Chicago. The key factors in Graham’s decision to return to the Bears practice squad: knowing the defense, and knowing the position he was in before he got hurt.

“I was running with the 1s all OTAs, being the 1 nickel,” Graham said. “They gave me a shot after a hard last year.”

With so many of Ryan Pace’s picks out of Halas Hall, Graham doesn’t take for granted the opportunity the new regime has given him. He’s clearly driven to make the most of it, too.

“Just hope once I show them that I’m healthy, they kinda see what they’ve already seen before, and go back to the position I was already at.”

Despite not starting the year on the active roster, it’s not unreasonable to believe Graham can work his way back to the 53-man roster, and once again compete for a starting job. Right now, the Bears have Kyler Gordon splitting outside and inside duties. When Gordon moves to nickel, it’s Kindle Vildor who enters the game to play opposite Jaylon Johnson. But if the Bears decide they want to focus on Gordon at just one position, or if Vildor isn’t making the grade when he’s on the field, the team could look elsewhere.

As it stands the backup nickel is Jaylon Jones. Lamar Jackson would likely be the man to fill in on the outside if Vildor goes down. Obviously each man has done enough to earn a job on the team’s initial 53-man roster, and survive the corresponding cuts the team made to create space for their six waiver claims. One of those waiver claims was cornerback Josh Blackwell, and it’s unclear how he’ll fit into the group yet. Regardless, there’s no reason why Graham couldn’t work his way back up the depth chart. That’s the mindset he’s carrying into the year, too.

“This isn’t a long term thing in my head, it’s a short term thing,” Graham said. “Just get fully healthy and then let them see what they’ve already seen before.”

