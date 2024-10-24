Television

Why this week's episode of ‘Chicago PD' was particularly special for one of the show's biggest stars

By LeeAnn Trotter

This week's episode of "Chicago PD" was particularly special for one of the hit show's biggest stars.

Wednesday's episode was filmed in Harvey, Illinois, the hometown of LaRoyce Hawkins, also known as Det. Kevin Atwater. But that wasn't the only reason.

Hawkins, one of the original cast members of the show, part of the "One Chicago" series, said the episode was actually even more emotional to film.

That's because it showcased one of his family's homes in the Chicago suburb, marking a full circle moment for the television star.

The house actually belongs to Hawkins' father, passed down from his mother, Hawkins' grandmother.

"I think she would be proud that her home was used in this episode," Hawkins said.

Hawkins' mom, a former city inspector in Harvey, helped the location scout for the episode, saying she immediately "knew the perfect one."

LaRoyce's mom used to be a Harvey city inspector…so she helped the location scout.

The whole thing has been quite overwhelming for the actor.

Hawkins called the moment "extremely special."

"I didn't expect it to be that emotional," he said.

"Chicago PD" spent three days filming in Harvey.

"In the midst of a momentous rainstorm, Intelligence lends support to Officer [Kiana] Cook when she and her partner disagree about an investigation," the description read.

"Chicago PD" is currently in its 12th season, with new episodes airing at 9 p.m. CT Wednesdays.

