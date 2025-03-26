Why the Trump administration is bringing detained Mexican cartel leaders to Chicago

U.S. officials say two high-ranking cartel operatives, now at the MCC Chicago and being held on drug trafficking charges here, were among 29 federal fugitives recently “transferred” over the border by Mexican authorities.

The group is expected to be just the first flight of wanted drug fugitives by Mexican justice officials to the United States.

“That's something the Mexican government can do if they don't object,” said former Drug Enforcement Administration official Jack Riley. “Our treaty calls for it. We just can't give them the death penalty…although I wish that was changed. So they they were ready to be transferred, and they just transferred them."

Riley was special agent in charge of the Chicago DEA field office from 2010-2014 and then the second in command at DEA headquarters until his retirement in 2017.

During his time at DEA, Riley was the target of an assassination plot by infamous kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to undercover recordings. Now he tells NBC Chicago that the drug lord’s current residence in Colorado’s Supermax prison is one of the greatest deterrents for cartel drug bosses.

Riley says kingpins must also consider that their own country is willing to send them to face U.S. justice--seemingly without question.

Mexican authorities, who have lately stepped up their own enforcement efforts south of the border, have agreed to send the cartel fugitives to the U.S. without any lengthy or complicated extradition fight.

The two Mexican citizens charged in Chicago and now being held in federal custody are Norberto Valencia Gonzalez, known as “Socialitos,” or “the socialite," and Valencia Gonzalez, who is accused of running finances and money laundering for the ruthless Beltrán Leyva cartel.

Also charged in Chicago is Jose Angel Canobbio, whose alias "El Guerito" translates as “the blondie.” He allegedly led the commando squad that protected "El Chapo's" sons. The kingpin, jailed for life, has turned over the keys to his Sinaloa cartel to kin. Sinaloa is a cartel that the feds say controls 80% of Chicago’s street drug sales.

In a new court filing Tuesday in Chicago Canobbio's attorney, who also represents "El Chapo" and his sons, asked for more time to defend the case.

Both cartel transferees are being held without bond at Chicago's Metro Correctional Center in the Loop.

“So if the Mexicans demonstrate this ability to do this, let's not make any mistake” says Riley. “They've got the capability to make a difference there. They've chosen not to up to this point.”

Now, with a successful first flight of wanted fugitives from Mexico across the border, Riley says there may well be additional transfers.

“I expect this to be trickling all the time now,” he says. “I think what you'll see is, as new cartel members are captured, there'll be no delay. They'll go through the process quicker than they've ever done. and I think that's helpful. That also sends a message, to potential people to get involved in the business that, you know, going to the United States and facing justice here is really a fate worse than taking a bullet in their head from their rivals.”