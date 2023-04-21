Why the Newest Class-Action Settlement With Facebook is Different and What Users Should Know

Facebook users could soon receive another settlement check with another major class-action settlement involving the social media company, but this one is different from previous settlements.

That's because, unlike previous settlements, the amount you receive will change depending on how long you've been active on the platform.

Still, the total amount users could get has not yet been determined.

Those who are eligible still have time to file a claim and the settlement will face a final approval hearing before checks can be issued.

The settlement comes after a lawsuit alleged Facebook made users' data available to third parties without their permission, and did not monitor or enforce third-party access to the data. This includes the collection of data by now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which went on to be used for political advertising on the platform.

The latest lawsuit and settlement are different from the $650 million class action settlement reached with Facebook in Illinois last year, which resulted in hundreds of dollars being paid out to more than a million residents.

Eligibility

The massive $725 million class-action settlement will include anybody who used the social network in the United States over a period of nearly 15 years. That means anyone with an active Facebook account in the U.S. between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022 is eligible to file a claim.

Possible Payouts

Each eligible claimant will be assigned "one point for each month" they had an activated Facebook account during that window. Once the total number of claimants and their points have been determined, along with the total settlement fund amount, each person will then receive a designated amount, multiplied by their total number of points.

Claim Deadline

Those who are eligible are able to file a claim form to be a part of the class-action settlement, with the deadline to file a claim falling on Aug. 25, 2023.

In addition to providing some personal information, as well has the preferred method of payment, class-action members will be asked to submit their Facebook username, along with any phone numbers and email addresses associated with the account.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. CDT.

More information about the newest settlement can be found here.