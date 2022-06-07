Why Rick Hahn Continues to Believe in White Sox Turnaround

Why Rick Hahn, Sox believe turnaround is coming originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Has Rick Hahn's patience been tested by his team's 25-27 start to the 2022 season?

"Those closest to me will attest that, yes," the White Sox' general manager said before Tuesday's home series opener against the Dodgers. "But I think that makes me no different from any White Sox fan or ardent follower of this club. We've all been tested over the last few months here."

A cursory glance at the standings — and injured list — confirms as much. On June 7, a White Sox team that entered the year with World Series expectations sits third in the American League Central, five games back of the Minnesota Twins, and with a -56 run differential (including a 3.65 runs per game mark that ranks 27th in baseball).

There's context to be addressed in those numbers, of course. Tim Anderson and Eloy Jiménez are currently sidelined. Yoán Moncada missed the team's first 27 games with an oblique strain, and is batting just .135 since returning — although from Yasmani Grandal to A.J. Pollock, he's far from the only one playing below their previously established level.

That, in addition to a schedule that will eventually ease up, is part of what fuels Hahn's optimism that a sustained turnaround will soon come.

"I feel like we've endured what will hopefully be our toughest part of the schedule, certainly from an opponent standpoint but more importantly from a manpower standpoint," Hahn said. "We expect that to improve here over the coming weeks."

And it's not as if this team has been completely without life, Hahn was quick to add, citing an 11-8 combined record against the Yankees, Rays and Red Sox as an example. He spoke with his team fresh off a series win in Tampa over the weekend.

"Obviously, there have been some stretches that have been pretty disappointing, ruts that — on the positive side — we've been able to pull ourselves out of, but — on the negative — you don't ever want to endure," Hahn said. "I think right now in that clubhouse and that coaches' room, there's a lot of optimism and excitement to get some of these guys back and build on some of the momentum from this past weekend."

Hahn earlier in his comments to reporters noted that his personal optimism stems from his behind-the-scenes vantage point.

"Players tend not to fundamentally just lose ability. It doesn’t just evaporate. Certainly guys decline as they get older, but it tends not to just evaporate on them. So many of the players that have delivered success in the past can be reasonably counted on barring injury to produce at a similar level going forward," Hahn said. "Not too dissimilar from that, coaches don’t lose the ability to coach. Offensively we haven’t been the team we envision of being or capable of being over the course of the season so far, but the same coaches are involved who wound up with three or four Silver Sluggers in 2020 and had us fourth in the league in runs created last year and 2021. Those methods have been proven effective with good players and there’s reason to be optimistic it’s going to continue.

"But that similar dissatisfaction or eagerness for things to get better, desire for improvement, that permeates everyone here. That may be something difficult to pick up from outside and might make me feel a little better by having access. But there’s no one in there who is satisfied with how things think and doesn’t think they are capable of making thing better going forward."

Fans certainly aren't satisfied, which Hahn noted has led to an influx of handwritten letters being sent to his desk. Some offer trade suggestions, others vented frustrations on paper.

The common thread is a desire for this club to fulfill its potential and, in turn, flip its season on its head. With 112 games left, there's plenty of time to do so.

"We're fortunate that baseball is a long season, and over the course of a long season, things tend to play out the way the talent permits," he said. "And we feel good about this talent."

But it would be nice if that talent could begin to win out soon.

