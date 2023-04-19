Why Paul George Thinks Ex-Bulls' Lauri Markkanen Is Most Improved

Why Paul George thinks Lauri Markkanen is MIP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA is well aware of Lauri Makkanen's presence in the league.

Superstars and untouchables in the league are commending him for his eye-popping jump since arriving at the Utah Jazz, including Paul George.

"His scoring rose from 15 to 24 or something like that, and he changed positions," George said on his podcast. "He changed to a 3 now, like dude’s a 7-foot. He’s a small forward. I remember when he was in Cleveland, I was joking with him, ‘Damn, you’re a 3 now?’ Shout out to him for making that position change to go from power forward to small forward."

Markkanen, along with Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are up for this year's NBA Most Improved Player award. Markkanen is one of the favorites, considering his significant jump in play since joining the Jazz.

He went from scoring 14.8 points per game to 25.6 points per contest over the last two seasons. He's shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from downtown, the former of which is a season-best for him.

He also earned his first career All-Star nod in the Western Conference after six seasons in the NBA. Once thought of as a consolation prize for the Jazz for trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Markkanen is now a cornerstone in their future plans.

Markkanen was originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He spent the first four years of his career in Chicago, undergoing growing pains as he attempted to find his groove.

After not clicking with the Bulls, changing positions and dealing with three different head coaches, the Bulls traded him to the Cavaliers. Quickly, he was traded to the Jazz as part of the aforementioned Mitchell trade and is now a rising star.

