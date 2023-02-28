Why Patrick Kane Is the Greatest Player in Blackhawks History

Why Patrick Kane is the greatest player in Hawks history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We knew this was coming. Nobody wanted to admit it — not even the man himself — but it felt inevitable.

On Tuesday, Patrick Kane officially waived his no-movement clause and facilitated his way to the New York Rangers after 16 seasons in Chicago. It signaled the end of the most memorable era in franchise history.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Even if he doesn't play another game with the Blackhawks again, I believe he's the greatest player in franchise history.

The accolades are one thing. And there are a lot of them:

Three-time Stanley Cup champion

Conn Smythe Trophy (2013)

Hart Trophy (2016)

Art Ross Trophy (2016)

Ted Lindsay Award (2016)

Calder Trophy (2008)

Nine-time NHL All-Star

The list goes on and on. But what really separates Kane from everyone else was his ability to deliver in big moments and put on a show while doing so.

The Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups in a span of six years, and Kane was seemingly involved in every important playoff moment.

The hat-trick clinching game against Vancouver in 2009. The tying goal with the extra attacker while shorthanded against Nashville in 2010, followed by the Stanley Cup overtime winner against Philadelphia three series' later. The double-overtime winner for the hat trick to send the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013. The insurance goal in the Stanley Cup clincher against Tampa Bay in 2015.

Kane was as electrifying as he was clutch. When the stage got bigger, that's when he was at his best. That's when Showtime shined.

Now, Kane is heading to Broadway, where the lights shine bright — and so will No. 88.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.