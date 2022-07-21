Why Ozzie Guillén once requested a trade from White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Once upon a time, Ozzie Guillén asked the Chicago White Sox for a trade.

And it all came down to kids in the clubhouse rift with then-manager Terry Bevington.

Bevington had made a no kids in the clubhouse rule.

"We worked out the day before Opening Day, and my kids went in to get a glove to go to the bleachers in case someone hit a home run," Guillén explained to Chuck Garfien on the White Sox Talk podcast.

"And unfortunately, when my kid was asking for the glove he came in, gets the glove and leaves. He tried to make it a big deal."

Guillén said Bevington called a meeting and Guillén said he "went after him" while also trying to explain his kid just was grabbing a glove, not hanging around for an extended period of time.

Bevington wasn't backing down and neither was Guillén. And Guillén noted his standing in the clubhouse and what a dire mistake it would be for Bevington to lose his support.

"It's funny because when you had the player with more power in the clubhouse, the people that respect them all, they love the most and you're going to be against that guy. I think that's not a good thing to do," Guillén said.

According to Guillén, the clubhouse was on his side and knew he was right.

"I asked Jerry (Reinsdorf) to be traded that day," Guillén said, recalling a conversation on the way home.

Guillén told Reinsdorf he wasn't going to show up for Opening Day. Reinsdorf and general manager Ron Schueler tried to talk Guillén out his trade request.

They were successful, Guillén relinquished his demands and continued to play for the White Sox. But the three-time All-Star and Bevington were never on good terms again.

This wasn't the last time the White Sox had some kids in the clubhouse drama.

In 2016, then-White Sox Executive Vice President Kenny Williams asked slugger Adam LaRoche to limit his 14-year-old son Drake's access to the clubhouse.

Adam LaRoche elected to "step away from baseball" instead.

"I haven't lost an ounce of sleep," LaRoche said shortly after retiring. "I have zero regrets."

The trade didn't come to fruition. Guillén and Bevington both stayed with the White Sox through the 1997 season.

Guillén signed with the Baltimore Orioles for the 1998 season - the Orioles released him in May of 1998 and Guillén signed with the Atlanta Braves and was a part of the 1999 team that reached the World Series.

Bevington was fired by the White Sox on September 30, 1997, though the team tried to replace him before the season.

The White Sox did eventually trade Guillén, in 2011 when he was a manager for the White Sox. Chicago traded, sort of, Guillén to the Marlins in exchange for Jhan Mariñez and Osvaldo Martínez. Neither player had much of an MLB career.

