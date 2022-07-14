Why N'Keal Harry Trade Is Evidence Bears Taking Right Rebuild Approach

Why Harry trade is evidence Bears taking right approach to rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Much of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus' first offseason at the helm of the Bears has been met with hand ringing about the lackluster arsenal put together to support quarterback Justin Fields in a critical season for his development.

Why not trade for DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, or Deebo Samuel? Sign Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., or Jarvis Landry?

Fans have clamored for such moves.

Instead, they got one-year contracts for Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, fringe roster additions of Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe, and Tuesday's trade of a 2024 seventh-round draft pick for N'Keal Harry.

Harry is a former first-round pick who never found his way with the New England Patriots. Now, he heads to Chicago, hoping a change of scenery can help him resurrect his career.

It was a no-risk move for the Bears. A no-lose bet on talent blossoming once it leaves the shadows of 1 Patriot Place.

The trade for Harry and lack of big swings this offseason illustrate Poles and Eberflus's mindset as they embark on this lengthy rebuild.

Patience will be needed. But patience is the surest way for the roots of a rebuild to take hold.

Poles and Eberflus have come and torn the roster down to the studs. That needed to happen. They have given everyone left over from the Matt Nagy-Ryan Pace regime a clean slate to prove they can be part of the long-term future.

Almost every player this offseason has talked about the need to prove himself to the new bosses. That includes Fields. While Fields is exceptionally talented and has star potential, it's worth noting that Poles and Eberflus didn't draft him. Yes, the new coach and general manager have praised the young signal-caller's work ethic and growth. They've hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator to implement a quarterback-friendly system tailored to Fields' strengths.

That's as far as their long-term investment in Fields has gone this offseason. That makes perfect sense.

You wouldn't take a job running a corporation and immediately pour assets into one area without having a complete idea of its long-term viability.

The same is true of rebuilding a team from the ground up.

Eberflus and Poles want to see what they have in Fields and several other potential franchise cornerstones before they build around them.

There's no doubt that trading for a star receiver or using the remaining cap money to sign a veteran offensive lineman would benefit Fields this season. But that $10-15 million can be put to better use next season once Poles and Eberflus have a clearer picture of what they must build around.

Trading multiple first-round picks for a Metcalf, Samuel, or Brown might sound like a no-brainer. However, that move comes with a big financial commitment. For that commitment to make sense, Poles and Eberflus would have to be sure the Bears can contend during the life of the contract.

That's dependent on Fields being a franchise quarterback, something he must prove to them this fall.

The trade for Harry gets Fields a potentially high-upside receiver without sacrificing any crucial assets for the long-term rebuild. Harry is a good run blocker, a skill that's vital in Getsy's scheme, and can give Fields a big-body receiver to make contested catches in the middle of the field and at the boundary.

That's all theoretical, of course.

There's a good chance the Harry the Bears get is the same one that floundered in New England. If that's the case, the Bears can quickly move on with their rebuilding plan intact.

Poles and Eberflus believe that by placing Fields in Getsy's wide-zone offense, they'll be able to get a proper gauge of his potential and whether they should pour assets into building around him as the face of their franchise.

The Bears will have around $100 million in salary-cap space next offseason. They'll also have their first-round pick, something the new regime didn't have this offseason.

That's the plan Poles doesn't want to compromise. Rightfully so.

Eberflus and Poles haven't hung Fields out to dry. They've just crafted a long-term plan that requires patience and concrete proof before using finite capital to build up the infrastructure around Fields.

Fields may very well be the focal point of the next great era of Bears football. But Poles and Eberflus are right not to jump in headfirst without having a clear picture of the situation.

One wrong move can derail a rebuild. Patience is a virtue. The Bears have been right to exercise it this offseason by making only minor bets on players with upside.

Players like Harry.

If he becomes the N'Keal Harry many expected, the Bears might have found another long-term building block at wide receiver. But, if not, the vision remains uncompromised and the rebuild remains on track to get fully underway next offseason.

