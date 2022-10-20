Why Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Uncertainty Doesn't Impact Bears' Game Plan

Why Mac-Zappe uncertainty doesn't impact Bears' game plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While Bailey Zappe fever is sweeping the New England countryside, it hasn't made its way inside the walls of Halas Hall as the Bears prepare to face the Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

Zappe, a fourth-round rookie out of Western Kentucky, has performed admirably while filling in for the injured Mac Jones. Zappe slayed two bum-level defenses in the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns and now has many in the Boston area calling for him to supplant Jones as the starter.

Jones is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year quarterback looked more mobile in practice Thursday and didn't have a heavily-taped ankle as he has the previous two weeks.

ESPN reported Thursday that Jones is on track to return Monday against the Bears. But the quarterback questions in New England won't alter the Bears' preparation for the Patriots.

"I feel that really the offense is the Patriots' offense," head coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday when asked if he was preparing for two quarterbacks. "So I don't really see a big difference when I watch the tape before or after. To me, it's the offense that they are running, and it's their style and they are going to stick with that."

The offense the Patriots ran in the first three weeks was a little more advanced than what they have asked Zappe to do over the last two games. The offense that Zappe is running is a carbon copy of the run-heavy, short-passing game that Jones piloted during his rookie season.

Jones and the Patriots took more shots down the field during the first three games. That led to some nice chunk plays but also some mistakes. Still, if the Patriots want Jones to evolve from the game manager he was last season to a guy who can win AFC shootouts, they need him to take more risks in the vertical passing game.

Whether or not Jones returns Monday night likely won't impact the Patriots' game plan.

The Bears are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards per game this season at 163.0. Expect New England to lean heavily on second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson and an offensive line with maulers in the run game.

Jones gives the Patriots' offense more upside in the passing game. That's indisputable. If he's back behind center Monday night, the Patriots' offense will be more dangerous than the unit Zappe leads.

Eberflus and the Bears know stopping the run will be their first task Monday night. They have to earn the right to rush the passer. Whoever that may be.

