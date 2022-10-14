Why Justin Fields ‘Took Step Forward' Vs. Commanders to Matt Eberflus

Why Eberflus believes Fields 'took step forward' vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields wasn't perfect Thursday night in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. He made mistakes. He missed throws.

It wasn't the dazzling second-half display he delivered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. But head coach Matt Eberflus left Thursday's brutal loss feeling even better about his franchise signal-caller.

"I think he took a step forward," Eberflus said after the loss. "I really do. Because of the toughness, the ability -- for me, the ability to take the ball and drive it down at the very end to give us a chance to win it. That's to me, what was the improvement.

"Was there other moments that we need to clean up and the offense needs to clean up? Sure. But we have the drives down there, and if we punch those in, the game is a different game. That's 21 points. Right?

"So for me, that was really inspiring to watch him doing that at the very end. To take us down to win it at the very end and came up short. "

Fields threw an interception in the red zone that bounced off a defensive lineman's helmet. He missed a wide-open touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin. He was pummeled all night long by the Commanders' front four.

But he kept coming.

When the dust settled, Fields accounted for 278 total yards and fought through a re-aggravated left shoulder injury. The second-year quarterback was pulverized all night behind an offensive line that struggled to give him any semblance of a clean pocket.

And yet, Fields did everything he could to drag the Bears to a win when the chips were on the table.

Trailing 12-7, the Bears got the ball at their own 38-yard with 1:49 left.

A sack on first down put the Bears behind the sticks, but Fields hit Dante Pettis for 10 yards and then found David Montgomery for 13 to get to the Washington 44.

On the ensuing play, Fields rolled left but found no one open. He could have thrown the ball away and lived to fight another down. But the Bears were running out of chances to avoid a horrible loss.

So Fields did what he does best: made a play.

He cut back to the right, found a lane, and took off for 39 yards down to the Washinton 6-yard line.

But the Bears couldn't cash in on Fields' long run. On fourth-and-ballgame from the 1, Fields lofted a ball up to Darnell Mooney at the front-right corner of the end zone. The receiver lost the ball in the lights and bobbled the catch. Mooney was out of the end zone by the time he secured the catch and was tackled at the inch line.

Fields lamented the Bears' litany of missed opportunities after the game. He took the blame for missing the layup throw to Griffin.

The 23-year-old also was clearly frustrated that his effort to carry this flawed Bears team to a win came up short.

"I mean, nobody is happy about this loss," Fields said. "Just we always get told that we're almost there, we're almost there. Like me personally, I'm tired of being almost there. Tired of being just this close. Feel like I've been hearing it for so long now."

Fields showed incredible toughness and resiliency Thursday night. The Bears did little to support him.

Eberflus left Thursday night's deflating loss feeling optimistic about his quarterback's growth and future. The step forward, if that's what it was, meant little to Fields.

He is improving, but the Bears need him to be even better if they are to keep their season from spiraling down the drain.

As he showed Thursday night, he's capable of putting them on his back. He just has to make sure they finish next time.

