Why Jake McCabe Has Been Blackhawks' Steadiest Defenseman

Why Jake McCabe has been Hawks' steadiest defenseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks are approaching the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, and they're sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings. In fact, they're on pace to finish with the fewest points of any team in the salary cap area.

As a team, their stats are among the worst across the board. Individually, stats are mostly down too (obviously). But one player that's having personal success is Jake McCabe.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He scored his second goal of the season in Friday's 2-0 win over Arizona that turned out to be the game-winner and has easily been the Blackhawks' steadiest defenseman this season. The numbers back it up, too.

Think about this: When McCabe is on the ice at even strength, the Blackhawks have a +2 goal differential, per Natural Stat Trick. When he's not on the ice, they have a -51 differential. It's a wild disparity.

"He’s just a warrior," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "It was great to see a guy like that scoring a goal, but watching him in the third period and making street hockey kick saves in front of the goalie, he’s a warrior. He’s not afraid to put his body on the line for the team. He’s a competitor. It was great to see him get rewarded on the offensive side."

To Richardson's point, McCabe has been a shot-blocking machine for the Blackhawks this season. He ranks ninth in the league in blocked shots (83) and fourth in blocked shots per 60 minutes (7.44) among skaters with at least 10 games played.

McCabe is the only player on the team with a positive plus/minus rating at +3. Everyone else is in the negatives, 11 of whom are in the double digits.

Playing with Seth Jones on the top pairing has helped, but he's been dependable no matter who he's with.

"I think me and Seth as of late as a pair have been playing pretty solid," McCabe said. "I thought we played really well tonight. We moved pucks quick and we didn’t spend too much time in our D-zone. We were just solid throughout the game with good gaps and reading off each other and getting more comfortable with each other the last couple weeks."

I don't think it can be overstated how much it probably helped McCabe to have almost a full offseason of training, aside from undergoing cervical spine surgery later in the offseason. He spent most of the last summer rehabbing a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.

Another factor is the fact he's pretty settled into his role both on and off the ice with the Blackhawks in Year 2 than in Year 1, the latter of which was a disaster for everyone. He's established himself as one of the leaders in the locker room, even if he doesn't wear an "A" on his sweater.

If McCabe continues to play the way he's playing, it wouldn't be surprising if the 29-year-old defenseman drew trade interest ahead of the March 3 deadline. He has two more years on his contract after this season which carries a $4 million cap hit, although he does have a seven-team no-trade list.

McCabe isn't focused too much on the future. He's just trying to improve every day and help lead the Blackhawks out of the basement.

"Just trying to focus on good skating and good gaps, really that’s where my whole game starts," McCabe said. "Try to be the leader on the back end and a good presence and a steady presence. That’s what I’ve been focusing on all year is just being steady and confident. Just keep the good things going when they’re going good, especially with the pair."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.