By May of 2025, all Illinois residents will need a different kind of ID -- one other than your regular old driver's license -- in order to fly domestically.

That's because, beginning May 7, 2025, the federal government will require who all those who fly domestically to use either a valid U.S. passport or a Real ID in order to board a plane. The program is part of the Real ID Act, was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report in an effort to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

"A non-Real ID driver’s license or state ID will remain valid for general identification purposes until the expiration date printed on the license or ID," a spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State's office said. "However, if the person will be flying domestically on or after May 7th, they will need to present TSA with a Real ID or passport."

According to the Illinois Secretary of State's office, a Real ID must be obtained by visiting a DMV via an appointment, but spots are filling up fast. Once obtained, a Real ID retains the expiration date from a non-Real ID card, the office said.

"Appointments for Real ID [are] growing in numbers every day," Irene Paterno with the Illinois Secretary of State's office told NBC Chicago.

As the deadline approaches, here's a breakdown of where Illinois residents will be required to use Real IDs over basic driver's licenses.

What is a Real ID?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, "establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards."

The act was originally scheduled to go into effect Oct. 19, 2021. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the deadline was extended to May 7, 2025. On that date, the act will be adopted in all 50 states.

Are you required to get an Illinois Real ID?

No, but it may be more convenient to get one.

Beginning May 7, 2025, a either a passport, passport card or a Real ID will be required if you plan to travel via airplane domestically. A real ID will also be required to visit military bases or secure federal facilities like courthouses and prisons, officials said.

When is the Real ID deadline?

Beginning on May 7, 2025, Real ID-compliant identification will be required for residents who plan to fly domestically.

"For Illinois residents who fly domestically, effective May 7, 2025, the federal government will require you to use a valid U.S. passport or obtain a REAL ID from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. If you have a valid U.S. passport or passport card, military ID or other federally approved identification, you may continue to use it as your form of identification after May 7, 2025," the Illinois Secretary of State's office said.

How much does a Real ID cost?

The cost of a REAL ID is the same as a standard license, according to officials.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The cards can be obtained at Secretary of State’s Office locations, though many will require appointments to present materials needed to get the identification.

Already in Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to next year’s deadline, and acknowledged there are concerns about the slow pace of obtaining the cards.

An Illinois Real ID can also be obtained at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show without an appointment as long as you have the proper documentation.

What do you need to bring with you to get a Real ID?

To apply for a Real ID in Illinois you'll need the following items, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office: