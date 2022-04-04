Why is the 2022 Illinois Primary Election in June Instead of March?

Illinois usually holds its primary elections in March. This year however, the election will take place later than usual because of a bill Illinois lawmakers passed in 2021.

During the 2021 Illinois General Assembly, state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 825. The bill, along with a host of election-related proposals, moved the date of the Illinois primary from March 15 to June 28.

The shift in date was an effort by state lawmakers to accommodate delayed 2020 Census data. Typically given to states in March each year following the Census, the data was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and not scheduled to be released until mid-August at the earliest.

When is the 2022 Illinois Primary Election?

The data is used to redraw new congressional district maps across the state.

In addition to moving the date of the Illinois primary back to June 28, Senate Bill 825 outlines a plan to make curbside voting a permanent fixture, helps to streamline and centralize polling centers and increases cyber security requirements for election authorities.

The bill also creates polling places in certain jails and makes the Nov. 8, 2022 general election a holiday.

Important Dates to Know for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

May 13, 2022: Last day to register to receive a mail-in ballot

May 19, 2022: Early in-person voting begins at your county clerk's office

June 12, 2022: Last day to register online to vote in Illinois. You can still register to vote in-person, up until and on election day (June 28).

June 23, 2022: Last day for election officials to receive your mail-in ballot (so make sure your mail-in ballot is post-marked before this date)

June 28, 2022: Illinois statewide primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

On your ballot this year, in addition to local measures and races, will be Republican and Democratic nominees for Governor, U.S. Senate.

The winners of the 2022 Illinois primary election will appear on the ballot as the party's nominee for the November 8 general election.