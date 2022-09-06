Why Home Runs are Crucial to the White Sox Success originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You don't have to be a White Sox fan to notice this team has had a season well below expectations, even as the club continues to stay in the AL Central race.

The pitching has been inconsistent at times, but for the most part, it's been average to above average. Dylan Cease and Johnny Cueto have been so exciting to watch out of the gate. Liam Hendriks and Kendall Graveman have been locking up batters all season with their fantastic work out of the bullpen. The thorn in the side of this team has been the offense.

This offense can hit the ball. They actually do it a ton. Unfortunately, The vast majority of hits they get are singles to the opposite side. It seems that - until recently - the Sox have forgotten how to lift the ball in the air and push it over the fence.

Just how big of a problem is it in today's game that the White Sox are 23rd in home runs as a team? Here is the data that shows just how important home runs are to the modern-day offense.

The Correlation Between Singles and Wins

One would think that the more singles you hit, the more games you win. In fact, we looked at batting average as the ideal hitting statistic for a long time, and batting average valued singles equal to home runs. Batting average, however, has its flaws, and in today's game, singles aren't as important as one might think. Let's look at the data.





















Before you get flashbacks to your high school stats class, here's a little breakdown of what the data means. The coefficient, which is the number in front of "Singles", shows that for every single an MLB team hits, their wins total goes up by .012. That isn't a lot. The R-Squared Value describes how much of a correlation there is between the two variables: Singles and Wins. The R-Squared Value is, again, very low, which means that on the surface, there is very little correlation between hitting more singles and winning games. Finally, The P-Value tells us how significant the coefficient is. The goal is to have a P-Value below 0.05 - if it is, the coefficient of interest (in this case, "Singles") is considered statistically significant and predictive of Wins. In this case, the P-Value is well above 0.05

What does this all mean? It shows that, for this year's data, there is no correlation between singles and wins. Hitting more singles doesn't mean a team is going to win more games. The White Sox are a perfect example of this - they currently lead the league in singles, and fans know that this hasn't helped the team win more.

So, now that we know more about the correlation between singles and wins, let's take a look at just how the White Sox' season-long lack of home runs has affected their win total.

