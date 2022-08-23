Why Former Cubs' Skipper Joe Maddon May Not Be Done Managing Yet

Here's why Joe Maddon may not be done managing yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Maddon is spending time in Florida completing the "three G's" of "golfing, gardening and grilling," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Maddon, the former Cubs skipper fired after 2019, was fired from his manager position from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. But despite the unexpected firing, he holds no hard feelings towards the organization.

What's more, Maddon's time in Anaheim hasn't tainted his desire to return to managing or baseball. But, any prospective opportunity would have to present the right partnership.

“I would only go into that marriage really feeling good about that I’m philosophically aligned with whomever I’m going to work with,” Maddon told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. “Meaning, it has to be a balance, it just can’t be lopsided analytically. Baseball operation has to be one that understands both sides and understands it well.”

Maddon, the Cubs' manager from 2015-19 who led them to their first championship in 108 years, told Topkin there are "a couple guys" running teams he finds appealing. If one of his suitors offered him a job with "a significant voice," like a special assistant or advisor, he wouldn't be opposed.

However, Maddon's in no hurry to get back into the game. He told Topkin he's spending time golfing and doing the things he loves every day in Florida. He also spends plenty of time with his mother too, who lives in an assisted living facility.

If he does get back in the Show, Maddon would look for a good mix of both the "old and the new," that isn't lopsided analytically and has the freedom to make decisions.

“It’s at the point where some GM should really just put a uniform on and go down to the dugout, or their main analytical membrane, he should go down to the dugout,” Maddon said.

“That’s something that should be done. Because they try to work this middle man kind of a thing. And what happens is when the performance isn’t what they think it should be, it’s never about the acquisitional process. It’s always about the inability of coaches and managers to get the best out of a player. And that’s where this tremendous disconnect is formed.”

