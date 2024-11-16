Why does Tyson bite his glove? Here's what he said after Jake Paul fight

Viewers watching the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight may have heard plenty of debate from announcers as they watched the boxing legend repeatedly bite his glove during the highly anticipated fight.

With some speculating the bites were a habit Tyson has shown for years, even during previous boxing matches, others questioned if there was an issue with his mouth piece.

Tyson settled the debate after the fight Friday, saying he "bites" when he fights.

"I have a biting fixation," he said.

The comment brought flashbacks to the time the Hall of Famer infamously bit the ear of Evander Holyfield in a 1997 fight.

Tyson, 58, made his return to the ring Friday as he battled YouTube star-turned-boxer 27-year-old Jake Paul, but ultimately was unable to secure a victory.

The fight wasn't close on the judge's cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.

Tyson came after Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick punches but didn't try much else the rest of the way.

Even fewer rounds and shorter rounds couldn't do much to generate action for a 58-year-old in his first sanctioned pro fight in almost 20 years, facing a boxing neophyte with hopes of fighting for championships somewhere in the future.

It was the first sanctioned fight since 2005 for Tyson. Paul started fighting a little more than four years ago.

Still, when asked after the loss if it would be Tyson's last time in the ring, Tyson surprised many when he said "I don't think so."