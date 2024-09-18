Why does it smell bad in Chicago? Here's how the lack of rain is involved

Though the autumnal equinox is just days away, summer-like conditions and a lack of precipitation are persisting in the Chicago area, and it's come with a side effect many weren't anticipating - an unflattering smell.

As high temperatures well into the 80s have persisted in the Chicago area into the second half of September alongside persistently dry conditions, some area residents have noticed a pungent odor arise in recent days.

The smell has been acknowledged by the Chicago Department of Water Management, attributing the stench to the city's combined sewer system.

According to the DWM, the city's sewer mains convey both storm water and wastewater to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District for recycling.

Due to both a lack of rainfall and unseasonably warm temperatures, unpleasant odors can emerge as a side effect, the department said.

While hot and dry conditions are expected to stick around for a few more days, the Chicago area may finally see some rainfall on Sunday.