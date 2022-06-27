Why Cubs' Willson Contreras at Center of Top 2 All-Star Storylines

Why Cubs' Contreras at center of top All-Star storylines originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs turned one of the bigger storylines of last year’s All-Star game into a showcase of trade-deadline bait, right down to a cringe-worthy in-game interview with a mic’d-up Kris Bryant about his imminent departure.

Seventeen days later, Bryant was traded to the Giants, ending a 15-day, nine-man roster purge that included the Cubs’ other All-Star, Craig Kimbrel.

Fast-forward 11 months, and the Cubs are poised to steal the All-Star headlines again — this time with catcher Willson Contreras at the center of what suddenly promises to be two of the bigger storylines of the midsummer classic.

Like Bryant last year, Contreras is the Cubs’ highest-profile trade piece as he leads all National League catchers in All-Star votes — with the possibility of being joined by other potential trade chips Ian Happ and/or David Robertson.

But Contreras also is at the center of what might be the feel-good story of the All-Star game this year, as 24-year-old little brother William of the Braves appears to have a strong chance to join him in Los Angeles for the July 19 game.

“Can you imagine that — the All-Star game?” said Bengie Molina, the eldest of the three big-league catching Molina brothers — only one of whom (Yadi) made an All-Star team. “That was something I always thought about.

“That would be amazing.”

If it seems amazing to one of the Molinas, imagine the reaction of either Contreras brother — the two having played against each other for the first time, at any level, less than two weeks ago at Wrigley Field.

William, the second catcher on the Braves roster, is listed on the All-Star ballot as a designated hitter and ranked second, behind Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, in Monday’s latest voting update.

If William originally had a slim chance to make it, via the players’ ballot as a reserve or as an injury replacement, his chances spiked Saturday night when Harper suffered a broken thumb when hit by a pitch.

“I saw that. It’s really unfortunate that happened to him,” Contreras said. “Hopefully, my brother can make it to the All-Star game. It’s something we can’t control, but it would be a good thing for my family to go together. …It makes me proud to see my brother playing well in the big leagues.”

The top two vote-getters at each position (top six outfielders) as of Thursday advance to head-to-head runoffs for the starting All-Star spots, with that voting starting over.

Willson is the overwhelming favorite to win the catching vote, and it’s conceivable William could challenge Harper if fans shift their votes because of the injury, or if, in turn, he’s the top available DH in player voting.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Willson said. “Sometimes you feel like if you talk about something that can be out of reach, we put pressure on ourselves. Let the thing happen; just keep playing the way we keep playing all year and see what happens.”

Depending where big-brother Willson goes next, they might see a lot more of each other over the final months of the season — possibly even again as playoff opponents.

That’s the other big All-Star storyline, one that’s looking like a new, post-core tradition for the Cubs.

Will fellow Cubs trade chips David Robertson or Ian Happ join Contreras in another pre-deadline, All-Star showcase?

Or this: Will Contreras still be wearing a Cubs uniform by the time he’s at Dodger Stadium for the showcase or will he be a CISO (Cub in selection only) by then, considering there’s only two weeks between the game and the Aug. 2 deadline?

When it comes to that uniform at that game, that’s one thing Willson is adamant about.

“To wear the Cubs jersey at the All-Star game, I’m proud of that,” said the NL’s starting catcher in both 2018 and ’19. “This is my house; this is my home. And it’s been my home for 14 years [since signing as an amateur]. I don’t think many players can say that.

“I got here in 2009 and nobody was here,” he said of joining the organization two years before Javy Báez was drafted, three before the Cubs traded for Anthony Rizzo and four before they drafted Kris Bryant.

“I’ve seen everybody come to this club,” he said, “and wearing the jersey of the Cubs is going to mean a lot to me. It’s going to mean a lot to my family, because they gave me the opportunity to become a professional baseball player.”

And maybe much more than that, maybe much more profoundly personal this time around.

“Hopefully, we get to share that with my brother,” he said. “In his first full year, I hope he gets the opportunity to get to L.A., and hopefully we can achieve the All-Star game together.

“We will have a nice party for sure.”

