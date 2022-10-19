Why Cubs Prospect Brennen Davis Sidelined in Arizona Fall League

Why Cubs' Brennen Davis sidelined in Arizona Fall League originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis has not played an Arizona Fall League game since last Monday, and people who follow the team are starting to notice.

The Cubs say Davis is dealing with general soreness and they are just playing it cautious because it's the offseason. It's not related to the back surgery he had this summer, which sidelined him for a chunk of the minor-league season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Davis has not been shut down or sent home and is expected back in the lineup soon. The Fall League schedule wraps up in early November.

Still no Brennen in the Mesa lineup. Caissie the only Cub in the lineup tonight. — Brad (@ballskwok) October 18, 2022

Davis was among the group of prospects in Chicago at the end of the big-league season for an orientation/minicamp of sorts.

The Cubs' No. 2 overall prospect discussed his plan of adding strength this winter after his missed time this season.

"I need to go into the next season stronger than I've ever been," Davis said. "I'm gonna hammer performance in the weight room. That's gonna be my next mission."

In five AFL games, Davis has hit .278/.381/.667 (5-for-18) with two home runs.

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.