Why Cubs' Nelson Velázquez Dedicated First HR to Justin Steele

It was only fitting Nelson Velázquez’ first career home run came in a game Justin Steele started for the Cubs.

Velázquez, who put himself on the prospect map in 2021 behind a powerful summer at the plate, made his big-league debut over a month ago. But entering Monday’s series opener against the Brewers, that first long ball had eluded him.

“[Steele] has for a couple days been telling me like,” Velázquez said, “‘Hey man, when are you going to hit your first home run? I can’t wait to see it.’”

Velázquez assured Steele that big career first was coming, telling the lefty he would hit it “one day.”

To which Steele replied, “One day? Really?” Velázquez recalled.

Velázquez had good timing. He got on the board in the third inning Monday with a solo home run against Milwaukee, giving Steele and the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

When Velázquez finished rounding the bases, he soaked in the special moment with Steele in the Cubs’ dugout.

“[Steele] said ‘You did it. I saw your first home run,’” Velázquez recalled. “I said, ‘Thank you man. I did it for you.’

“He was asking for it.”

Monday was obviously special for Velázquez, who called his first home run a “beautiful moment” for him, especially as it came on the Fourth of July.

“I don’t really express my emotions too much, but inside myself I was so happy,” he said.

“I said to myself, ‘You did it.’ It’s a dream come true and I feel amazing about my first home run in the big leagues.”

