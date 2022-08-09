Why Cubs' Kyle Hendricks' 2022 Return Looking Less Likely

Why door might be closed on Hendricks 2022 return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Indications are Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks’ right shoulder is improving, but there’s still inflammation in there.

And that might be the clearest sign yet he may be running out of time to return before the end of this season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Just showing that he's getting better,” said Cubs manager David Ross of the MRI Hendricks underwent Monday. “Probably needs a little bit more rest.

“There's still some inflammation in there. They’re going to reassess in about a week and just see where that's at.”

Hendricks has been on the injured list with a shoulder strain since July 6, after going about two weeks between starts in early June due to a similar issue.

He has not started playing catch since going on the IL as the Cubs want to make sure the inflammation is entirely out of his shoulder first.

That means he won’t start throwing for at least another week, at the earliest. From there, he’ll need several weeks of serious throwing, and likely a rehab assignment, to be prepared to return to game action.

There’s less than two months left this season.

“I think my main thing is to get him back on the bump, throwing bullpens and seeing how he feels,” Ross said. “Let's get him healthy.

“I don't think getting him back in games is a top priority for everyone. But if he is able to get to that space, I think that's a win for everyone. That's kind of where I'm at.”

Hendricks expressed confidence during the Cubs’ recent trip to San Francisco he would return this season and said doing so is important for him.

He also acknowledged the most important thing is to get 100 percent healthy heading into 2023.

Hendricks, who's in his ninth season with the Cubs, has had an up-and-down 2022 season (4.80 ERA, 16 starts) but appeared to be getting on track before going on the IL.

The best scenario would seem to be for him to get on the mound for a one- or two-inning show-me outing before the season ends for his own benefit and come back strong in spring training.

“I'd love it if he pitches again this year, but I wouldn't want to push anything to do so,” Cubs president Jed Hoyer said Monday.

“We definitely want to make sure [he's] working his way back — if for no other reason to make sure that we know what his health is and he knows what his health is going into the offseason, so he can have a really productive offseason.

“But we'll have to determine whether or not we want to ramp him back up to pitch in games.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.