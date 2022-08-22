Why Cubs' Drew Smyly Could Be Pitching Way Into 2023 Plans

Drew Smyly pitching way into Cubs’ 2023 plans? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Carlos Rodón? Chris Bassitt? Luis Severino?

How about Drew Smyly?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For all the talk around the Cubs needing to go big on starting pitching in free agency this winter, the last month-plus has shown Smyly could give them a strong Plan B.

And the veteran lefty would like to stick around.

“I mean, it's out of my hands. I love pitching here,” said Smyly, who signed a one-year deal last offseason with a 2023 mutual option.

“I love being at Wrigley. I love being a Cub. They know that. I would love to stay here. I've made it clear that I love being on this team. But like you said, nothing I can do. They'd have to come to me.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Smyly would be a planned piece to a Cubs rotation as they looked to contend for a playoff berth.

He signed with the Cubs entering 2018, when he was expected to miss the entire year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Cubs traded him after that season to clear payroll to pick up Cole Hamels’ $20 million option for 2019.

This time around, Smyly could be someone who changes the Cubs’ sights ahead of free agency.

Smyly got off to a decent start this season before going on the injured list for five weeks with an oblique strain. He returned in July, and after a clunker against the Dodgers his first start back has been on a roll.

Over his last seven starts, Smyly has posted a 2.35 ERA in 38 1/3 innings — including a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings in four August outings.

“I like the sound of that,” Smyly said of his impressive numbers. “I feel really good. Honestly, I feel like I'm getting stronger as the season progresses.

“Everything's kind of trending in that direction.”

Monday was certainly his best outing this season, 11 days after his five-shutout innings in the Field of Dreams game and a few weeks after he held the Marlins scoreless in 6 2/3 innings.

RELATED: Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win

He threw a season-high seven innings Monday against the Cardinals, allowing a run, four hits and two walks.

The only damage off him came via an eye-level pitch Albert Pujols hit into the left field bleachers. It took a complete game shutout by St. Louis' Jordan Montgomery to top Smyly's outing.

“Drew is throwing the ball phenomenal,” manager David Ross said. “The way he works batters and has such a feel for what they're thinking.

“Changing speeds, changing eye levels — underneath, up above, in and out with the cutter. He’s throwing the ball really well for us.

“That was a really impressive night from both starters obviously, but our guy threw really well.”

None of this is to say the Cubs shouldn’t explore and add from the free agency starting pitching market.

But Smyly, a World Series champion who has a 3.47 ERA in 17 starts this season and experience in his career starting and relieving, is pitching like someone the Cubs should want to keep around.

“In between starts," Smyly said, "I love throwing my bullpen and working with Tommy [Hottovy] and Mosk (assistant pitching Daniel Moskos) and our coaches and just continue trying to improve.

“I'm commanding my pitches really well and locating and doing a good job of keeping them off balance.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.