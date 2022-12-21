Why Cubs' Defense Looks ‘Pretty Special' After Dansby Swanson Move

Why Cubs' defense looks 'pretty special' after Swanson move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just how good the Cubs' defense will be next season remains to be seen, but if you want to look ahead at its potential, start by looking up the middle.

"There's nothing better than having a good defensive unit," new shortstop Dansby Swanson said. "It's something that I feel like can get overlooked in our game these days, with analytics and this and that.

"To me, you're only as good as your four defenders in the middle. Obviously, pitching is a big part of it, but center field, shortstop, second base and catcher. And I feel like the group that we have is pretty elite in that category.”

The Cubs introduced Swanson to Chicago media on Wednesday after his seven-year contract with the team became official. They introduced Bellinger, their new center fielder, on Tuesday.

Between the two, they’ve significantly improved their defense from last season. Bellinger was a Gold Glove winner in right field in 2019. Swanson won the NL honor at shortstop last season.

They join an up-the-middle defense including respected veteran catcher Yan Gomes, and beyond that, among the greatest immediate ripple effects of the Swanson addition is Nico Hoerner will slide over to second base.

Hoerner had a strong season in 2022, finishing tied for second among all shortstops with Francisco Lindor in Outs Above Average (13). Swanson ranked first (21).

Hoerner also has shown he’s a strong defender on the other side of the diamond. He was a Gold Glove finalist at second base in 2020.

“Listen, ultimately, Nico’s a winner,” team president Jed Hoyer said Wednesday. “And he’s the one who’s going to get moved off his position from last year.

“But I also think he knows just how good he is at second base, and I’m certainly expecting nothing short of Gold Glove quality out of both guys. Nico wants to win. He's excited.”

In pairing Hoerner and Swanson, the Cubs’ middle infield defense looks like one of baseball’s best.

Swanson finished second among all players, regardless of position, in Outs Above Average in 2022, trailing only Detroit second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

“Nico and myself, I just really feel like as a defensive unit we can be as solid as anybody,” Swanson said. “Obviously, it's gonna take a little bit of time to get used to one another and the communication.

“But from everything that I’ve heard about Nico, he's just a winner. The guy wants to win. He's a baseball player. You give him a glove and he's going to go play, and he's obviously really, really good at it.

“When you combine that kind of mentality with how I like to do things, it usually fits like a glove — no pun intended.”

Having a strong defense will be valuable not only because the Cubs’ rotation is full of pitch-to-contact starters, but also with MLB implementing shift restrictions next season as part of a series of rule changes.

Starting in 2023, teams must have two players on each side of second base, and they must start with both feet on the infield dirt.

Even beyond the middle of the diamond, the Cubs defense features 2022 Gold Glove winner Ian Happ in left field, and Seiya Suzuki — a three-time Gold Glove winner in Japan — in right

“Obviously, the defensive side is huge,” Swanson said. “I don't think people completely understand run prevention is a really, really big deal. It makes your pitchers better; it makes you better.

“And obviously, each run becomes that much more meaningful. It’s a race to 27 outs, and whoever can get them the fastest usually wins the game. So, putting together the defense that we currently have is pretty, pretty special.”

