Why Charlie Montoyo Is White Sox, Pedro Grifol's 1st Big Pickup

How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season.

But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an extensive coaching background, including the past 10 seasons with a Royals team that made two trips to the World series.

He’s never managed in the big leagues, and as he and the Sox assemble a coaching staff, Grifol knows having experience around him in the dugout will be important.

RELATED: As offseason begins, Sox' Hahn’s attention turns to trades

“You'll hear me say this a thousand times. If I'm the smartest guy in the room, we got a problem,” Grifol said. “I think it’s extremely important.

“This guy's done it, right? He's done it the last [four] years,” Grifol added when asked of the Montoyo hire. “He's had success, and I'm really happy to have him on board.”

Montoyo has recent managerial experience, leading the Blue Jays from 2019-22 before being fired this past season amid an up-and-down start in Toronto.

He led the Jays to a 91-win season in 2021 and has an extensive coaching background, making it no surprise he was a sought-after name this fall.

“Charlie has a sterling reputation in this game and is viewed as one of the finer bench coaches of the last decade-plus or so,” Hahn said. “The world knew he was available.

“It tends to be an insular community, so we knew that there was competition, there were multiple other teams pursuing Charlie.”

You don’t have to look far for a similar situation for a first-time manager. After the Cubs hired David Ross, former Padres manager Andy Green joined his staff as bench coach.

Montoyo, who joined the Rays organization in 1996, managed at every level in the minor leagues before working his way up to Tampa Bay’s big-league staff. He served as their third base coach (2015-17) and bench coach (2018).

Hahn called the Montoyo hiring a “collaborative effort” with Grifol — who was enthusiastic about the possibility as he interviewed for the Sox manager job, Hahn said.

Grifol said he and Montoyo have spoken to one another on a few occasions and have no previous ties. Grifol has an immense respect for him, however.

“I just have so much respect for him and what he's done in the game,” Grifol said. “Here's a guy that was in the minor leagues for a long time as a minor league manager, got an opportunity to get to the big leagues.

“He was a bench coach for Tampa. He's extremely smart, bilingual. Got a chance to manage in the American League East. I'm really excited to bring him on board.

“I think he's going to help us. He's going to help me tremendously.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.