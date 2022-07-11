Why Bulls' Zach LaVine Didn't Take Free Agent Meetings With Other Teams

Why Bulls’ LaVine didn’t take FA meetings with other teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Days after the Chicago Bulls’ 2021-22 season ended in a first-round playoff defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, Zach LaVine pledged to approach his first ever unrestricted free agency with an open mind.

By all accounts, he did just that. He researched his potential options. He consulted his family. He made a list of pros and cons.

But in the end, the free agency process led him back to Chicago, where he has spent the last five seasons of his career after being traded to the Bulls on the night of the 2017 NBA Draft. In fact, LaVine revealed to reporters in a Monday press conference that he didn’t take meetings with any other interested teams.

Why?

“I went into the offseason with an open mind. I laid out my goals, just like I always have,” LaVine said. “And once I was able to meet with Marc (Eversley) and AK (Artūras Karnišovas) and they came to me with everything that I wanted, there was no other reason for me to go outside and look at any other teams. I think that would have been disrespectful on my end because they gave me everything that I asked for.”

What LaVine asked for, then, was a five-year, $215.2 million max contract with a player option on the final season, because that’s what he and the Bulls agreed to on the second day of free agency. It’s by far the largest contract handed out in franchise history — and amounts to one year longer and $56 million richer than any other team could have offered.

But the money, of course, was not the only factor in LaVine’s decision-making process. He also expressed pride in what the Bulls have built in the last “two, three years” and gratitude for the role the front office has allowed him to have in the team’s construction.

“Being able to come back as a cornerstone piece and allowing them to get some of my insights, some of my input, in pretty much constructing the roster to help me and help us win was really big for me,” LaVine said.

After failing to eclipse 27 wins in LaVine’s first three years with the franchise, the Bulls overhauled their front office, hired Billy Donovan as head coach, added Nikola Vučević at the 2021 trade deadline, and notched 31 wins. Then, after signing DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso in the ensuing free agency period, they jumped to 46 wins and earned a playoff berth in 2021-22. LaVine received All-Star selections in each of those seasons.

As for what’s next? LaVine believes he and this group are just getting started.

“Everything on the table that I looked at had Chicago as all the pros,” he said. “I did my due diligence on my own time as well and looked at things and made a decision for me and my family. But my heart was in Chicago.”

