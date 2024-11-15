A historic boxing matchup will take place Friday night in Arlington, Texas: Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will take on social media star Jake Paul. It will be the first time Tyson is returning professionally in 19 years.

"Anything can happen," said Shaun Tallon, the president of the USA Boxing IL Association. "The age difference is huge, the skill difference is different, it’s just a really odd match in general."

Tyson is 58 years old, and Paul is 27.

"Tyson still has a lot, he’s got the punch still. You never lose your punch, but you lose your reflexes," Tallon said. "The ability is still there, the question is... how long is his gas tank going to last for him?"

In the late 1980s and early 1990s Tyson was one of the most feared heavyweight boxers, known for brutal knockouts. However, he has not fought professionally since 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride.

Meanwhile, Paul gained fame from YouTube and social media with more than 20 million followers and subscribers. He didn't debut a professional boxing career until 2020.

Many in the boxing world call it a short cut.

“If you try to take short cuts and cheat the game, the game will make you pay," said Vado Brown, who trains at Tallon's gym, Tallon's Boxing Academy in Blue Island. “Tyson made a big impact in boxing, a big impact. So he’s going to show Jake Paul you cant cheat the game.”

Tallon agrees.

"Skills used to pay the bills, but in this situation you have to put people in seats," he said. “He [Paul] can sell his own pay per views and make his own money. He’s essentially signing his own checks."

It signals a shift in professional boxing, which Tallon now warns his boxers of.

"When I see people coming up, I tell them you need to start building a following because once you go pro you have to sell tickets," he said.

DraftKings Sportsbook shows Paul as the favorite ahead of Friday night's match.